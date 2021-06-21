Royals’ Mondesi returns to injured list for third time this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is headed back to the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury.

Mondesi was removed after six innings in Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Red Sox with discomfort in his side.

General manager Dayton Moore told the Kansas City Star’s Lynn Worthy the injury is the opposite oblique from the one that caused him to miss the first 45 games of the season.

Mondesi also spent a stint on the 10-day IL in early June with a left hamstring strain; he was activated Tuesday.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old shortstop is hitting .316 with four home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and six runs scored.

The Royals announced Mondesi’s move Monday afternoon. The team has called up infielder/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/6qNOFe0FhQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 21, 2021

