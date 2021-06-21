RCPD: Suspect threatened 2 with a gun in Aggieville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault in Aggieville Sunday morning.

Just after 1 am, police filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Moro St. A 19-year-old and 21-year-old told officers a 22-year-old man threatened them with a gun outside of Tubby’s Sports Bar.

Police arrested Eugenio Rodriguez, 22, of Fort Riley on a charge of aggravated assault. Rodriguez was issued a total bond of $10,000 and is no longer in custody, according to RCPD.

