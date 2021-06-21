Advertisement

RCPD: Suspect threatened 2 with a gun in Aggieville

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault in Aggieville Sunday morning.

Just after 1 am, police filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Moro St. A 19-year-old and 21-year-old told officers a 22-year-old man threatened them with a gun outside of Tubby’s Sports Bar.

Police arrested Eugenio Rodriguez, 22, of Fort Riley on a charge of aggravated assault. Rodriguez was issued a total bond of $10,000 and is no longer in custody, according to RCPD.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
The kids are part of a class at the Combat Air Museum.
Combat Air Museum holds Young Aviator classes for future pilots
A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad...
Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured