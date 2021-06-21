Papan’s Landing Senior Center hosts its Parking Lot Summertime Celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Papan’s Landing Senior Center kicked off summer by giving back to its members.

“So I thought this would be a great idea to get everyone together as many as possible to let the seniors know in Topeka what services are available what has changed and what hasn’t changed and that we are open and ready to go to help our seniors,” said Executive Director, Debbie Lake.

Some seniors view Papan’s Landing as more than just a senior center, it’s a home.

“In 1990, I started cleaning the kitchen over here and have been coming here ever since I’ve been on the board for 15 years and we do a lot of good things over here and with everyone having the bug around, I come here every Friday regardless because we need help to keep it open and it’s very important for us old people,” said former board member, Jo Robinson.

The celebration included free food, COVID vaccines, and blood pressure checks.

The owner of Autumn Home Plus, Jason Crecello says it’s important these seniors know what resources are available.

“Especially with us, we don’t have big signs or anything we are just an actual residential care home, and these other resources that they have are great so they just need to know they are available,” said Creollo.

Seniors like Jo Robinson say it’s hard to complete certain tasks when living alone.

“My house needs to be cleaned badly and I can’t do it and I have two or three people here that will be coming in and talking to me bout helping me, I’m too young to go to a nursing home and I’m only 93-years-old and won’t be 94-years-old until next month and I’m stubborn and I want to stay at home,” Robinson said.

Through everything, she’s thankful the Topeka community hasn’t forgotten them.

“I think it’s a miracle it’s wonderful, it’s wonderful I’m just thrilled they care enough to come out and see us it’s wonderful to have all of these people,” she said.

