Officers investigating shots fired after truck stolen in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers fanned out across several locations Monday morning in North Topeka as they investigated a report of shots fired after a pickup truck was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in North Topeka.

The shots initially were reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday near N.W. Morse and Jackson streets.

Police on the scene said a man reported his pickup truck had been stolen earlier Monday from the Gas N Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police said the man was able to track down his stolen vehicle near N.W. Morse and Jackson and tried to block it in with another car in which he was traveling.

The person in the stolen pickup truck then fired two shots at the car in which the victim was traveling, police said.

Both shots went through the car’s windshield but didn’t result in any injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, an officer found two spent shell casings in the intersection of N.W. Morse and Jackson streets in North Topeka.

The stolen pickup truck was found a short time later parked facing the west side of the Family of God Church at 1231 N.W. Eugene, about three blocks west of where the shots were fired.

Topeka police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were responding to the parking lot behind the Family of God Church, where the pickup truck was located.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office then responded to the 1300 block of N.W. Van Buren, where they searched for the person suspected of firing the shots.

About 20 minutes later, offficers carrying rifles could be seen walking south in the 1200 block of N.W. Van Buren. A K-9 officer also was with the officers.

A perimeter was established around 10:05 a.m. Monday in the area of the 1200 block of N.W. Jackson as officers continued their investigation.

After detectives collected evidence from the pickup truck, it was returned to its owner around 10:35 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

No injuries or arrests had been reported as of 10:25 a.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

