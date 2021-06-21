Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified

14th and Kansas Ave.
14th and Kansas Ave.(wibw)
By Chris Fisher
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the person killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident just south of Downtown Topeka.

TPD Lt. Joe Perry says 44-year-old Nathan Galler of Topeka died after the motorcycle he was on collided with an occupied vehicle, then hit another before coming to rest. According to an obituary, Galler is survived by his parents, David and Donna Galler. Visitation will be held on June 25 from 1 to 2 pm at the Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18th in the 1400 block of S. Kansas Ave.

Galler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to read our original report from Friday about the incident.

