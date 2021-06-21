Advertisement

Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of classic car

1968 Pontiac LeMans
1968 Pontiac LeMans(Morris Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a classic car from Council Grove over the weekend, according to KVOE Radio.

Sheriff’s deputies told KVOE that a red 1968 Pontiac LeMans convertible with a white roof was stolen on Saturday.

If you have information or see a vehicle matching the description above, you can contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

