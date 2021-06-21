Monday forecast: Much cooler today but warming up through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the first full day of summer (began at 10:32 last night) but it won’t feel like it at all today with the coolest day since the beginning of the month and much lower humidity. Temperatures do warm up with Thursday being the hottest day before cooling back down for the upcoming weekend.

After the rain this morning, chances for more rain and t-storms increase by the 2nd half of the work week and may even continue into the weekend. All in all not a bad week at all but it will be one to stay weather aware on in case severe weather accompanies any of the storms to end the work week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Morning showers possibly a t-storm mainly before 10am otherwise decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. WInds SW/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

There is a slight chance of a few showers/storms Tuesday night but chances are small so will keep it out of the official forecast for now. Highs continue to heat up Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly better chance for storms Wednesday night then again Thursday night. The question will be will there be any storms that will impact the daytime hours of Thursday and even if there aren’t any storms how much clouds will linger on Thursday. That will be the question as to how hot it will get as well. The humidity will be in full force Thursday with heat indices likely in the triple digits.

Showers/storms will continue Friday into Friday night so if rain is more widespread Friday, the high may be too warm in the 8 day. While it will be mostly dry this weekend especially during the day there will be a chance for storms Saturday night. It will be less humid and cooler compared to the end of the work week.

Taking Action:

Rain will come to an end this morning so any plans you have today to enjoy the cool day with low humidity should be a go even to take the lunch outside.

With storm chances increasing again toward the end of the week make sure you’re checking back daily on if there are any risks for severe weather and how any storms (severe or not) will impact the daytime hours and any outdoor plans you might have.



