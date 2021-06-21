Monday evening forecast: Warming up through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was the first full day of summer (began at 10:32 last night). Temperatures do warm up with Thursday being the hottest day before cooling back down for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. WInds SW/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

There is a slight chance of a few showers/storms Tuesday night but chances are small so will keep it out of the official forecast for now. Highs continue to heat up Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly better chance for storms Wednesday night then again Thursday night. The question will be will there be any storms that will impact the daytime hours of Thursday and even if there aren’t any storms how much clouds will linger on Thursday. That will be the question as to how hot it will get as well. The humidity will be in full force Thursday with heat indices likely in the triple digits.

Showers/storms will continue Friday into Friday night so if rain is more widespread Friday, the high may be too warm in the 8 day. While it will be mostly dry this weekend especially during the day there will be a chance for storms Saturday night. It will be less humid and cooler compared to the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.