Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
So Far in June
Storms End Tonight, Temperatures Cool Down Tomorrow

Latest News

Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships