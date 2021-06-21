Advertisement

Lawrence Police asking for help locating missing man

Andrew Hopping
Andrew Hopping(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old Lawrence man.

LPD says Andrew Hopping’s family last saw him on June 16 at his home in the 800 block of Michigan St.

Andrew does not have a car or a cellphone. He is 5′11″, 135 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Andrew’s whereabouts, you can can LPD at 785-832-7509 and reference case number L21027988.

