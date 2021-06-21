KSBBBS matching program brings young girl out of her shell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of June, the 13 NEWS This Morning team is asking for ‘Just a Buck’ to help Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters (KSBBBS).

The donation supports the organization’s matching program which pairs at-risk youth with a caring adult mentor.

Caitlin Luttjohann is one of many adults in Northeast Kansas that joined the program as a Big.

“I enjoy being the fun aunt of life and this program seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to do that and to be able to help the community just in a small part but have a big impact,” she said.

Caitlin was matched with Isabell in September 2019. The pair quickly became sisters and enjoy every moment they spend together.

Isabell said, “We get to do fun things. Sometimes we go to the park and we get to just do an adventure.”

“It’s always an adventure,” Caitlin added, “We could be in the park, we could come to the Discovery Center and play, lots of different things. She loves soccer, so we’ll take the soccer ball out and kick it around, then definitely an ice cream treat every now and then.”

These everyday moments have led to noticeable changes in Isabell’s personality.

“When I was a little bit younger, I wasn’t the social interaction person and when I get to hang out with her it feels like I can actually be myself,” Isabell said.

Caitlin agreed and added, “She’s really come into herself over the past two years and that’s so much fun to see her individuality.”

The relationship has also given Isabell someone to rely on. “She’s there when you need her,” she said.

For Caitlin, their bond has helped her find a new purpose.

“I hope to just be another positive grown-up in her life,” she continued saying, “Someone she can go to, just someone to show up at the musicals and all the things she’s going to do with her life, just to be that added support in addition to her amazing family that she has.”

An impact that fulfills the goal set by Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters as they strive to make a difference in each child’s life that participates in the program.

“If people don’t donate and support Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and Just a Buck programming, we would have never met and she wouldn’t have this role model in her life in addition,” Caitlin added, “So, that’s just one kiddo we’re making an impact on. The more we give and the more we support nonprofits like Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the more kiddos we get to support in our community and that’s a huge thing.”

The ‘Just a Buck’ campaign ends June 30th.

There are three ways to donate:

Text JAB to 797979

Donate online by visiting the Just a Buck website

Send cash or check in the mail addressed to Just a Buck to 631 SW Commerce Pl. Topeka, KS 66615

All donations received during the month of June will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 by Lewis Toyota and attorney Dan Lykins.

