Konza Prairie Community Health Center offering Door Dash gift cards to COVID vaccine recipients

(KOTA)
By JC Post
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza Prairie Community Health Center is offering $25 Door Dash gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients at their Junction City clinic.

Konza received 100 gift cards as part of the Biden Administration’s push to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans by July 4. Gift cards will be given as incentives to vaccine recipients at their second dose.

You can schedule your vaccine by calling 785-238-4711 or by clicking here.

