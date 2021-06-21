June 2021 4th Driest Since 1890

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - June 2021 has proven to be one of the driest in Northeast Kansas history since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1890.

Right now June 2021 in Concordia, KS is the driest on record going all the way back to 1890 according to the Topeka National Weather Service. Concordia has officially measured 0.02 inches of rain for the month through June 20. That 0.02 inches fell on June 19, 2021. Before then, the last rainfall in Concordia was May 31, 2021 where 0.16 inches was measured. The last time it was this dry in Concordia in June was 1952 when just 0.34 inches was officially measured.

Topeka, KS has fared slightly better with 0.77 inches of rain officially measured for the month through June 20. This makes it the 4th driest June on record for the capitol city. The rain fell on June 11. Since then, Topeka has measured only trace amounts of rainfall. Ahead of June 2021 for the driest Junes on record are 1911 with 0.55 inches, 1980 with 0.56, and 1892 with 0.73 inches.

Data from the Topeka National Weather Service also shows that Manhattan, KS and Emporia, KS are experiencing the driest June on record with only trace amounts of rainfall measured in both communities.

Aside from the lack of moisture, temperatures have also been abnormally warm with Topeka having an average high of 90.4° F so far in June 2021 making it the 11th hottest June on record. Concordia is currently experiencing their 10th hottest June on record with an average daily high temperature of 91.1° F.

June 2021 has been an unusually warm and dry one for many in Northeast Kansas but the month isn’t over just yet. The Climate Prediction Center predicts that the last few days of June will be closer to average for Northeast Kansas for both rainfall and temperatures.

For now though, keep following heat safety tips and find new and creative ways to have fun in the Sun!

