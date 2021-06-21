Advertisement

June 2021 4th Driest Since 1890

Topeka Records One Rain Event so Far in June
June and Year Rainfall to Date
June and Year Rainfall to Date(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - June 2021 has proven to be one of the driest in Northeast Kansas history since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1890.

Right now June 2021 in Concordia, KS is the driest on record going all the way back to 1890 according to the Topeka National Weather Service. Concordia has officially measured 0.02 inches of rain for the month through June 20. That 0.02 inches fell on June 19, 2021. Before then, the last rainfall in Concordia was May 31, 2021 where 0.16 inches was measured. The last time it was this dry in Concordia in June was 1952 when just 0.34 inches was officially measured.

Topeka, KS has fared slightly better with 0.77 inches of rain officially measured for the month through June 20. This makes it the 4th driest June on record for the capitol city. The rain fell on June 11. Since then, Topeka has measured only trace amounts of rainfall. Ahead of June 2021 for the driest Junes on record are 1911 with 0.55 inches, 1980 with 0.56, and 1892 with 0.73 inches.

Data from the Topeka National Weather Service also shows that Manhattan, KS and Emporia, KS are experiencing the driest June on record with only trace amounts of rainfall measured in both communities.

Aside from the lack of moisture, temperatures have also been abnormally warm with Topeka having an average high of 90.4° F so far in June 2021 making it the 11th hottest June on record. Concordia is currently experiencing their 10th hottest June on record with an average daily high temperature of 91.1° F.

June 2021 has been an unusually warm and dry one for many in Northeast Kansas but the month isn’t over just yet. The Climate Prediction Center predicts that the last few days of June will be closer to average for Northeast Kansas for both rainfall and temperatures.

For now though, keep following heat safety tips and find new and creative ways to have fun in the Sun!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Live at Five
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad...
Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured
Michelle Heslet (left), 32, and Shawn Rodecap (right), 35, were arrested after a narcotics...
Topeka pair arrested for drugs, child endangerment in ongoing investigation
Troy Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested Monday, June 21, 2021.
TPD: Alleged truck thief arrested after firing at stolen vehicle’s owner