Globetrotters bringing reimagined “Spread Game” tour to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their reimagined “Spread Game” tour to Topeka later this summer.

The Stormont Vail Events Center said Monday that the Globetrotters will be in town Friday, August 6th for a 7 p.m. game.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 a.m., the official on-sale date is Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m.

According to the Stormont Vail Event Center, an exclusive code to purchase tickets early will be shared on their Facebook Page.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at the Sky Zone Box Office (located inside the Stormont Vail Events Center).

