Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested the driver in a rollover wreck that seriously injured two young children

Jimmy Landis, 36, of Topeka was booked on connection with aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with medical personnel, interference with law enforcement, child restraint violations, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Landis was driving a car that rolled over just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of SW Burlingame Rd. Authorities say the car was northbound, went off the road, hit a culvert, and stopped upside-down.

Landis and two passengers, ages 6 and 5, were taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious. Landis was later arrested and booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office continues investigating. They ask anyone who may have stopped at the scene before first responders arrived to call 785-251-2200.

