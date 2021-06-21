Crews investigate report of body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were investigating a report of a body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka.

Police and emergency responders were called around 5:12 a.m. Monday to the park, located near S.W. 19th and Clay streets.

The initial report indicated a man who was reported to be deceased was found at a picnic table at the park.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the man’s death.

