Advertisement

Crews investigate report of body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka

Crews were investigating a report of a body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka.
Crews were investigating a report of a body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were investigating a report of a body found early Monday in Chesney Park in central Topeka.

Police and emergency responders were called around 5:12 a.m. Monday to the park, located near S.W. 19th and Clay streets.

The initial report indicated a man who was reported to be deceased was found at a picnic table at the park.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the man’s death.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So Far in June
Storms End Tonight, Temperatures Cool Down Tomorrow
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri
DaMya Hudnall balloon release
Topeka family holds balloon release for 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting
Firefighters warn swimmers, boaters of dangers of electric shock drowning
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
70s/80s
Much cooler today
A car caught fire after it crashed early Monday near S.E. 25th and Burr in East Topeka but...
Car catches fire after crash early Monday in East Topeka
Rain Showers Tomorrow Morning with Cool Temperatures
Rain Showers Tomorrow Morning with Cool Temperatures