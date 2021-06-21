Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has created a Change.org petition to raise Shawnee County lifeguards’ pay from $8 to $12 an hour.

Seth Campbell posted a link to the petition on the Topeka Experience Facebook Page. As of this writing, it had just over 500 signatures.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation previously stated it had a hard time finding lifeguards for local pools this summer. The pools were still able to open, but the Hillcrest pool’s opening date was delayed due to the lifeguard shortage.

Aquatics Supervisor David Allacher said he suspected extended school schedules were to blame, but some members of the community believe it is because of low wages.

Campbell’s petition states that some lifeguards in Shawnee County work nearly 12 hours a day and don’t get paid overtime.

“Lifeguards are constantly on call during the pool hours looking for potential drowning victims or emergencies like seizures, neck injuries, heat exhaustion, and open blood wounds. They have to get CPR certified and spend money and time for advanced training before applying for the job. These trainings can cost up to $200.” The petition states.

Most lifeguards in Shawnee County are paid $8 an hour. Campbell and other Shawnee Countians believe raising wages will entice more teens to apply to be lifeguards and ensure that all pools in the county are adequately staffed.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released a statement in relation to the petition, stating: “When considering wages, we must consider our county budget which is already in place and the hundreds of seasonal staff we hire each year, including lifeguards. No one could have predicted that circumstances arising from the pandemic would prompt businesses to raise wages to attract workers. We value all of our staff greatly and are pleased that, thanks to our lifeguards, we are currently able to open all of our aquatic centers and pools when other communities are not able to do so. We have been evaluating staff wages, operational costs and admission fees for some time and may be able to make adjustments next year.”

