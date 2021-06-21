Combat Air Museum holds Young Aviator classes for future pilots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Potential future pilots started their first day of aviation camp at the Combat Air Museum on Monday.

The eight boys, who range in age from seven to thirteen years old, will spend three hours a day for the next week learning all about aviation. From touring a historic KC 135 tanker to helping prepare planes for the Thunder over the Heartland Air Show, the Museum hopes the activities will spark a passion for flying in the young campers. “Eventually some of [the kids] may go on to become military pilots or get their private pilot’s license, you just never know,” said Museum Volunteer Bruce Couch. “With everything going on in the world today and everybody hung up on their computers and their cellphones, it’s nice to get the kids out and get them involved.”

The Combat Air Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4:30 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 4:30 pm.

