Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested, TMZ reports felony gun charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - According to Los Angeles County arrest records, Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has been arrested on a felony charge.

The arrest report shows that the 28-year-old was pulled over on Sunday, June 21, 2021 for a routine traffic stop. A TMZ article says officers found “an uzi in his Lambo SUV.”

He was arrested Sunday at 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail Monday morning at 9:28 a.m.

The LA County Sherrif’s Department records indicate Clark was arrested on Felony charges. TMZ reports the Chiefs defensive player was arrested on felony illegal possession of a firearm.

Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

LA County records show that Clark has placed bond and was released at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Clark signed a 5-year, $104 million contract after being traded to the team in 2019. He’s put up 14 sacks in 26 starts and was a vital cog in the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV win.

