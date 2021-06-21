Advertisement

Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested, TMZ reports felony gun charge

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - According to Los Angeles County arrest records, Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has been arrested on a felony charge.

The arrest report shows that the 28-year-old was pulled over on Sunday, June 21, 2021 for a routine traffic stop. A TMZ article says officers found “an uzi in his Lambo SUV.”

He was arrested Sunday at 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail Monday morning at 9:28 a.m.

The LA County Sherrif’s Department records indicate Clark was arrested on Felony charges. TMZ reports the Chiefs defensive player was arrested on felony illegal possession of a firearm.

Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

LA County records show that Clark has placed bond and was released at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Clark signed a 5-year, $104 million contract after being traded to the team in 2019. He’s put up 14 sacks in 26 starts and was a vital cog in the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV win.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Washburn hurdler vies for spot on French Olympic team
Washburn hurdler vies for spot on French Olympic team
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
Royals’ Mondesi returns to injured list for third time this season
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case