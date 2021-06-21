Advertisement

Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured

A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad...
A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad tracks in Great Bend.(Larrie Henning)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of a cement truck suffered critical injuries in a Monday afternoon crash in Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the truck overturned on railroad tracks. The sheriff’s office said there was no immediate evidence of damage to the tracks, but K&O (Kansas and Oklahoma) Railroad would inspect them.

The truck blocked rail traffic from coming through as crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

