Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of a cement truck suffered critical injuries in a Monday afternoon crash in Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the truck overturned on railroad tracks. The sheriff’s office said there was no immediate evidence of damage to the tracks, but K&O (Kansas and Oklahoma) Railroad would inspect them.

The truck blocked rail traffic from coming through as crews worked to clear the scene.

