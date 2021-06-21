Car catches fire after crash early Monday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car caught fire after a crash early Monday in East Topeka, but crews responding to the scene didn’t find anyone around the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday at S.E. 25th and Burr. The location was just east of S.E. 25th and California Avenue.

No injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m. Monday and additional details weren’t immediately available.

