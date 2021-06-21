Advertisement

Augusta man indicted on child sex crimes

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury indicted an Augusta man on four total counts involving child sex crimes. The jury indicted 25-year-old Truman Gentry on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of advertising for production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“If convicted, Gentry faces 15 to 30 years in prison for each count of Production of Child Pornography, 15 to 30 years in prison for Advertising for Production of Child Pornography and up to 20 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Investigating agencies included the U.S. Attorney’s Office, North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children, Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children, Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Boone, North Carolina Police Department, the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Department of Public Safety.

