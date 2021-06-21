Advertisement

Augusta man federally indicted for Child Pornography

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta, Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of Production of Child Pornography, one count of Advertising for Production of Child Pornography, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Truman Gentry, 25, faces 15 to 30 years in prison for each count of Production of Child Pornography and Advertising for Production of Child Pornography, and up to 20 years in prison for Possession of Pornography.

The investigation was conducted by several agencies, including the United States Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and the Wichita Police Department. Assistant US Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case.

