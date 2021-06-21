12-year-old boy seriously injured in Branson roller coaster accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after an accident on a roller coaster in Branson, Missouri.

Officials say the incident happened around 7:30 Sunday night at The Branson Coaster. Emergency responders found the boy trapped on a ride with what appeared to be serious injuries. He had to be extricated from the ride and was flown by helicopter to a Springfield hospital. Further details have not been released. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.