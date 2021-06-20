Topeka has its first mountain biking team for middle and high school aged bikers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 70 mountain bike racers gathered at Skyline Park in Topeka to compete for their final race.

At the mountain bike race, there was a new team in town from Topeka.

“Shred Composite is Topeka’s first junior high and high school mountain bike team, we sprung this up back in January and haven’t looked back since,” said Kasey Clark.

The race on Saturday morning in Topeka was the fourth and final race after traveling across the state to compete.

“We have had four races, we had one in western Kansas, Emporia, and by Wichita and the final one is in Topeka which is where we are based out of and that selection is chosen by the state which is the Kansas mountain bike group for NICA,” said Michael Brent,

The challenge wasn’t just beating the other teams but beating the heat.

“We tried introducing them to the heat as it began to get hot and also just having the conversation with them about staying hydrated not only the day of the race but the days before, it was a good thing that it was hot but it also gave them the education piece of this is how you compete in the heat,” said Brent.

For being its first year hitting the trails, the team did not disappoint.

“I raced at 9:30 a.m. and I got first and one of my teammates got third and I had a pretty bad start actually but then I was able to get around them through the laps and had a good finish,” said participant, Haggins Hawks.

Not only did the team take home several awards, but they also took home another win for Topeka.

“We’ve been practicing since March I believe and this is our fourth race and it is such an amazing opportunity to have it out in Topeka and to show all of the locals what Topeka has and what we can do,” said 1st place winner, Kaci Hodgson.

Besides focusing on the competition itself, the team along with the Topeka community helped make this event possible.

“There was a lot of work brought from the Topeka community in order to make this event successful just in terms of the volunteers, we had over 120 volunteer hours this week alone in order to make these trails the best they can be for these kids,” said Clark.

