Topeka family holds balloon release for 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting

By Isaac French
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of a Topeka teen who was fatally shot last weekend came together for a celebration of her life.

An accidental shooting led to Tara Williams losing a daughter and Amani Grace losing a best-friend.

“I just miss her more than anything, I miss my baby, I wish I could just have her back and all of this can be a nightmare, I just.. I miss my daughter,” said Williams.

“Never one day that crossed my mind, I never thought I was going to lose somebody like her, I never thought we were going to have to say goodbye to her at an early age,” said Grace.

“I know she was only 13 and it was an accident but I never thought I would have to say goodbye to somebody that meant the world to me.”

Last weekend, Topeka police found Damaya’s Hudnall suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and days later, she was taken off life support.

Hudnall’s family and friends came together on Saturday to celebrate a life that was taken too soon.

“She has an army behind her for sure, she’s always had a lot of friends, it beautiful I love the support from the community, its a great feeling,” said Williams.

Her friends say that she had a certain personality that will never be forgotten. “She was always joyful, she really never let her sadness get to her, she’s always had a smile and she was very sweet,” said Ciara Honeyman.

“Anytime I was in a bad mood, she was always there for me, she was like my little sister,” said Grace.

District Attorney, Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Dejuan Yelverton for the shooting of Damaya Hudnall.

She was a seventh-grade student at Eisenhower Middle School. Topeka Public Schools is promoting gun safety as it remembers Damaya Hudnall.

