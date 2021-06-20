Storms Possible This Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more hot day before we really cool things down. Monday will be about 20 degrees cooler than what we’ve been the last few days.

Storm chances this evening are highest for areas 6pm and 10pm. Some of the storms could become severe this evening.

Father’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds between 10-15 mph. Cold front arrives in the evening bringing storm chances to areas mainly near and south of the Kansas Turnpike

Sunday will be the last extremely hot day for a while with highs a few degrees hotter than Saturday. Winds Sunday will also be a bit gusty from the southwest between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A strong cold front will bring dramatic changes to Northeast Kansas Sunday evening. Along the front a line of thunderstorms will develop and push south with the boundary. I expect these storms to develop near I-70. Some of these storms could be strong and produce quarter size hail and isolated 60 mph winds.

Monday marks the first day of Summer and oddly enough Monday is also the coolest day on the 8-day forecast. Highs Monday are forecast to remain below 80 degrees with lows Monday night getting down to the middle 50s! Rain and storms will likely exit the region before noon on Monday morning leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday will still be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds returning from the south between 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies. We may hit 90 degrees again as early as Wednesday before breaking 90 by Thursday and possibly reaching 95 on Friday. There is a low chance of seeing rain showers and storm on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a second weak boundary forecast to pass over Northeast Kansas Friday night and would drop our temperatures by a few degrees to near 90 on next Saturday. Right now, we’ll go ahead and give it a very low chance of seeing rain with that second front.

Taking Action:

Happy Father’s Day! It’ll be another hot and humid day though with temperatures around 100 degrees and winds between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Be sure to enjoy your outdoor plans, but drink water and find ways to stay cool. Storm chances Sunday late afternoon continuing into Sunday night. Some of these storms could be strong and severe and produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.