Storms Develop Between 5-7pm Along I-70 and Swing Southeast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Father’s Day! I hope you were able to take the time and thank your father on this hot and sunny day.

We are tracking storms to develop between 5-7pm this afternoon along a cold front that will likely extend from Oskaloosa to Wichita. These storms have a potential to produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts in addition to localized flooding from heavy rain. Areas south closer to the Kansas Turnpike are looking at getting these storms between 8-10pm this evening. After the front passes, our temperatures will feel much cooler with lows tonight in the lower to middle 60s!

There is an additional chance for seeing scattered rain and thunderstorms Monday morning for a large portion of Northeast Kansas and these will exit the region before noon. In the afternoon on Monday, skies will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny with winds now being north between 10-15 mph. Rainfall amounts through Monday will be between

Tonight: Strong thunderstorms before midnight, rain and thunderstorms afterwards. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds north between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain and storms end before noon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north between 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest between 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will still be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds returning from the southwest between 10-15 mph and mostly sunny skies. We will likely hit 90 degrees on Wednesday with skies sunny during the day on Wednesday. There is a low chance for isolated storms on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be hot again with highs in the middle to upper 90s and winds from the south between 10-15 mph with partly cloudy conditions in place in the afternoon. There is a better chance for rain and storms on Thursday night as we are expecting another cold front to pass by. Friday will be slightly cooler with scattered rain and storms possible in the afternoon and evening into Friday night. Highs should remain in the upper 80s throughout next weekend.

Taking Action:

Happy Father’s Day! Hopefully you are able to thank your dad for being who he is this holiday. Storms are likely this evening and tonight. The stronger storms will be this evening and have a potential to produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.