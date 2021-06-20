Advertisement

Missing Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri

Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff Office | Shawnee Co. Sheriff Office)
By Shawn Wheat
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man who has traveled to Nebraska and Missouri in the past.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff Office, they are looking for 82-year-old Jimmy D. Roberts.

Roberts was last seen around 6:00a.m. Saturday morning at his home in Topeka, in the 6800 block of NW Elmont Road.

He possibly suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s, which prompted the sheriff office to issue the Silver Alert.

Roberts is approximately 5′10″ tall, 125 lbs., and is bald with brown eyes.

He drives a gold 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck, with Kansas license plate 947HXY. It has an aluminum truck box, spray painted silver rear quarter panels and a Harley Davidson sticker on the back driver’s side window.

In the past, he has been located in Lincoln, Neb. and St. Joseph, Mo.

If seen, you’re asked to call local law enforcement, or the Shawnee County Sheriff Office at 758-251-2200.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun

Latest News

Storms Tonight in North Central Kansas
DaMya Hudnall balloon release
Topeka family holds balloon release for 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting
Topeka family holds balloon release for 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting
Topeka family holds balloon release for 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting
Warmer Father's Day and Storms Tonight