KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness after visiting Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., just west of Wichita.

KDHE said the department and Sedgwick County are asking individuals who may experience diarrheal symptoms to take an online survey.

KDHE says it became aware of the possible link between the cases on Friday, June 18, and began investigating the same day.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park voluntarily closed the Splash Park on June 18 immediately after learning of the illnesses.

KDHE says if you experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhea, or vomiting after visiting Tanganyika Wildlife Park on or after May 28, 2021, please take this survey at https://tinyurl.com/kdhesplash.

If you live in Sedgwick County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, contact the Sedgwick County Health Department via email at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov or call the COVID-19 line at 316-660-1022 (press 1 to leave a message).

KDHE says if you live outside of Sedgwick County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact your local health department.

KDHE said this is very early in the investigation and updates will be provided to the public and patrons of the park.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.