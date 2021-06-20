Advertisement

Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout

A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter at a home in south Wichita around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when the shooting began.

Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said officers found the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in the backyard with a rifle.

Hodge ignored commands to put the gun down before he opened fire.

One officer was struck several times as Hodge fired 18 rounds total. Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once. He died at the scene.

