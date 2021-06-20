Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Topeka nine-year-old becomes “Worlds Strongest Kid”
Topeka nine-year-old becomes “World’s Strongest Kid”
Surveillance video captures babies being abused at day care
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for North Central Kansas
Storms Possible Overnight North of I-70

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Hot Father's Day and Storms This Evening
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas