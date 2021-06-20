Advertisement

2 Kansas City police officers charged with assault involved in earlier shooting

Two Kansas City police officers who are facing assault charges and several lawsuits stemming...
Two Kansas City police officers who are facing assault charges and several lawsuits stemming from a 2019 arrest were also involved in an earlier shooting.
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City police officers who are facing assault charges and several lawsuits stemming from a 2019 arrest were also involved in an earlier shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that newly released records show that Officers Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett were involved in a January 2019 shooting during an arrest in which a man was wounded after reaching for one of the officers’ guns.

That 2019 shooting was reviewed by an internal panel earlier this year that didn’t recommend any action against the officers.

Police department officials declined to comment last week on the officers’ conduct.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Surveillance video captures babies being abused at day care
Topeka nine-year-old becomes “Worlds Strongest Kid”
Topeka nine-year-old becomes “World’s Strongest Kid”
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Shawnee Co. Sheriff to serve Tax Warrants for Treasurer’s Office

Latest News

A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead...
Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout
Hot Father's Day and Storms This Evening
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, June 20, 2021
Jimmy D. Roberts Sr. is listed as a missing person from Topeka, Kan.
Silver Alert cancelled for Topeka, Kan. man known to visit Nebraska and Missouri