2 Kansas City police officers charged with assault involved in earlier shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City police officers who are facing assault charges and several lawsuits stemming from a 2019 arrest were also involved in an earlier shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that newly released records show that Officers Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett were involved in a January 2019 shooting during an arrest in which a man was wounded after reaching for one of the officers’ guns.

That 2019 shooting was reviewed by an internal panel earlier this year that didn’t recommend any action against the officers.

Police department officials declined to comment last week on the officers’ conduct.

