Victim in late teens shot, killed in Kansas City, Kansas

(Submitted)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A victim in his late teens was shot and killed early Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities say.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a shooting call at a home. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the teen’s name or a suspect description. The killing is the 15th homicide of 2021 in the city.

