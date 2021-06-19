Advertisement

Vendors and artist set up shop in NOTO

NOTO Vendors Market on Saturday gives two kids the chance to make art. (June 19, 2021)
By Joseph Hennessy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers checked out vendors in NOTO Saturday afternoon despite the warm weather for the arts, crafts, and music.

Saturday’s market featured photos, antiques, jewelry, art, and live music. Sunflower Community Inc. Co-Manager Julia Richardson took advantage of the opportunity. She said they signed the paperwork for their building in December and are looking to grow.

“Right now we actually have a painting project going on and a little flag we’re going to be making or we have a sunflower we’re going to make. To me, you learn a lot of hands-on, and if the parent or the guardians there with you there’s a lot of togetherness.”

Sunflower Community Inc. is a remote tutoring organization at 3737 NW 35th. They offer 1-on-1 tutoring and you call for an appointment. Richardson said they have various lessons and activities for kids to learn from volcano eruption demonstrations to creating art flags and flowers.

NOTO also gave artists the chance to paint on bollards, which are the short posts you might see outside a parking area, to showcase their abilities. Mariea Hilton said it was a surreal experience showing off her first piece of public art and practicing new techniques.

Hilton said, “I was at a place where I thought this would never happen but it takes time and I finally am here, so it’s really exciting to get out in the public actually.”

Hilton said she is starting her own business and doesn’t paint like what she did Saturday, but was excited to work on her craft.

The NOTO Saturday events also featured a live music concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The NOTO Market is every first and third Saturday of the month.

