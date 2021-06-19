Topeka nine-year-old becomes “World’s Strongest Kid”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bo Jensen, 9, had one mission heading into the 2021 USA National Powerlifting Meet.

“Just to become the strongest kid in the world,” Bo said.

“It was our goal to go in and set and break every single record on the books right now, which would make him the strongest kid in the history of the world of weight lifting,” his dad, Joe Jensen, said.

Bo had already garnered the state and national records for the 10-and-under age group in just ten months of the sport.

Next thing he knew, he was on the cusp of the all-time world records.

“I was so nervous. I literally didn’t sleep at all. He was fine,” Joe said. “He was just a stone. A cool little kid having fun.”

“I wasn’t scared or anything,” Bo said. “I was just calm. My dad talked to me, ‘Don’t be scared, take a deep breath, and lift.’”

Bo hit every record: 198.4 lbs in squat, 106.9 lbs in bench, and 242.5 lbs in deadlift — good for a total of 548 and first place.

“It felt nice because nobody else has ever done it,” Bo said.

After that, it was time to celebrate.

“The first thing he wanted to do was go get ice cream and go to the beach. So that’s what we did,” Joe said. “You’re the king of the world, man. Let’s go to the beach, let’s go get ice cream.”

Plus, a stop at the arcade — his first outing as the World’s Strongest kid.

But that’s not what makes his dad, and coach, most proud.

“Not too many people get to hold a world record, but everybody can be a good person. And he has that in spades. He’s the best kid,” Joe said. “So for me, that’s what makes me the most proud, is the kind of young man he’s growing up to be.”

