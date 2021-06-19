Advertisement

Topeka nine-year-old becomes “World’s Strongest Kid”

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bo Jensen, 9, had one mission heading into the 2021 USA National Powerlifting Meet.

“Just to become the strongest kid in the world,” Bo said.

“It was our goal to go in and set and break every single record on the books right now, which would make him the strongest kid in the history of the world of weight lifting,” his dad, Joe Jensen, said.

Bo had already garnered the state and national records for the 10-and-under age group in just ten months of the sport.

Next thing he knew, he was on the cusp of the all-time world records.

“I was so nervous. I literally didn’t sleep at all. He was fine,” Joe said. “He was just a stone. A cool little kid having fun.”

“I wasn’t scared or anything,” Bo said. “I was just calm. My dad talked to me, ‘Don’t be scared, take a deep breath, and lift.’”

Bo hit every record: 198.4 lbs in squat, 106.9 lbs in bench, and 242.5 lbs in deadlift — good for a total of 548 and first place.

“It felt nice because nobody else has ever done it,” Bo said.

After that, it was time to celebrate.

“The first thing he wanted to do was go get ice cream and go to the beach. So that’s what we did,” Joe said. “You’re the king of the world, man. Let’s go to the beach, let’s go get ice cream.”

Plus, a stop at the arcade — his first outing as the World’s Strongest kid.

But that’s not what makes his dad, and coach, most proud.

“Not too many people get to hold a world record, but everybody can be a good person. And he has that in spades. He’s the best kid,” Joe said. “So for me, that’s what makes me the most proud, is the kind of young man he’s growing up to be.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka

Latest News

Topeka High’s Canady named Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year
Topeka High’s Canady named Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year
Topeka's Teven Jenkins officially signs with Bears
Topeka’s Teven Jenkins officially signs with Bears
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High grad Rachel Stous aims for professional golf career