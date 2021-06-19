Teen injured in shooting near Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting reported near the Keeper of the Plains, near downtown Wichita.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in the shooting reported a little before 5 p.m. Police say the teen went to a local hospital by private vehicle where, as of Friday evening, he was being treated for serious injuries.

Police say investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. As of Friday night, police hadn’t made an arrest.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

