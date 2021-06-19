Advertisement

Surveillance video captures babies being abused at day care

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated:
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Surveillance video has captured a suburban Kansas City day care worker abusing babies more than 170 times, including by shaking and slapping them, according to newly released court records.

Rachel Beth Schrader, 24, is on house arrest after she was charged earlier this month in Johnson County District Court with four counts of child abuse.

Her former employer, Shawnee Mission Christian Wee Care in Westwood, contacted police March 26 after saying they noticed an infant was injured. In a police interview, Schrader acknowledged “losing her patience” that day, but said it was the only time, according to the affidavit.

But the investigators who watched the surveillance video were able to document other instances of abuse that occurred throughout the month. The affidavit describes her kicking a child square in the chest in one instance, causing him to fall backward and smack his head.

Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press on Saturday seeking comment.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe described the investigation as ongoing and encouraged parents who suspect their child may have been hurt to contact investigators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

