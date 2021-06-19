Storms Possible Overnight North of I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more hot day before we really cool things down. Monday will be about 20 degrees cooler than what we’ve been the last few days.

Storm chances tonight are highest for areas north of I-70 between 11pm and 2am. Some of the isolated storms could become strong enough to produce hail up to the size of quarters and winds up to 60 mph. These hazards however are expected to be very isolated. The main storms will be ot the north along the Kansas-Nebraska state border.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 70s. South winds between 10-15 mph overnight. A slight chance of seeing rain and storms mainly west of HWY 75.

Father’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds between 10-15 mph. Cold front arrives in the evening bringing storm chances to areas mainly near and south of I-70.

Sunday will be the last extremely hot day for a while with highs a few degrees hotter than Saturday. Winds Sunday will also be a bit gusty from the southwest between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A strong cold front will bring dramatic changes to Northeast Kansas Sunday evening. Along the front a line of thunderstorms will develop and push south with the boundary. I expect these storms to develop near I-70. Some of these storms could be strong and produce quarter size hail and isolated 60 mph winds.

Monday marks the first day of Summer and oddly enough Monday is also the coolest day on the 8-day forecast. Highs Monday are forecast to remain below 80 degrees with lows Monday night getting down to the middle 50s! Rain and storms will likely exit the region before noon on Monday morning leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday will still be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds returning from the south between 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies. We may hit 90 degrees again as early as Wednesday before breaking 90 by Thursday and possibly reaching 95 on Friday. There is a low chance of seeing rain showers and storm on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a second weak boundary forecast to pass over Northeast Kansas Friday night and would drop our temperatures by a few degrees to near 90 on next Saturday. Right now, we’ll go ahead and give it a very low chance of seeing rain with that second front.

Happy Father’s Day tomorrow! It’ll be another hot an dhumid day though will temperatures around 100 degrees and winds between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Be sure to enjoy your outdoor plans, but drink water and find ways to stay cool. The storm chances tonight are low with a slightly better chance of storms on Sunday late afternoon continuing into Sunday night. Some of these storms could be strong and severe and produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

