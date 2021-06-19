Shawnee Co. Sheriff to serve Tax Warrants for Treasurer’s Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will serve Tax Warrants to residents on behalf of the Treasurer’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says its Civil Process Unit has started to serve Shawnee Co. Tax Warrants on behalf of the Treasurer’s Office. It said the warrants will be delivered via certified mail or personal and residential service. Those that get a Tax Warrant and have questions should call the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s Office at 785-251-6483.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will not collect payments on delinquent taxes.

If residents have questions regarding the warrants, they can contact the Civil Process Unit at 785-251-2303.

