Restaurant Week continues in Manhattan through Sunday

On-air personalities from Eagle Communications, located in Manhattan, travel to each establishment participating in Restaurant Week to highlight the discounts.
By Little Apple Post
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - You can win Signature Prize Packages by taking part in Konza United Way’s Restaurant Week.  A two-night getaway at Prairiewood Retreat & Preserve’s HomePlace Suites just outside of Manhattan is among them! Those who purchased passports for Restaurant Week are eligible.

You can visit as many restaurants as you can through June 20 or do take-out! Each sticker you collect from either dine-in or take-out gets you another chance to win prizes.

The purpose of Restaurant Week is to highlight Manhattan’s unique and diverse culinary experiences and educate the community about the Konza United Way’s impact on programs affecting education, financial literacy, and health.

Twenty Manhattan restaurants are participating, including:

  • AJ’s NY Pizzeria
  • Bluestem Bistro
  • Bourbon and Baker
  • Coco Bolos
  • Cox Bros. BBQ
  • Guilty Biscuit
  • Houlihan’s
  • Kite’s Bar and Grill
  • LABCO
  • Liquid Art Winery & Estate
  • Nico’s Little Italy
  • Manhattan Brewing Company
  • Moe’s Original BBQ
  • Mr. K’s Café and Bar
  • Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom
  • Pizza Ranch
  • Powercat Sports Grill
  • Rocking K’s
  • Tallgrass Taphouse
  • Wine Dive

