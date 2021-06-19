Restaurant Week continues in Manhattan through Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - You can win Signature Prize Packages by taking part in Konza United Way’s Restaurant Week. A two-night getaway at Prairiewood Retreat & Preserve’s HomePlace Suites just outside of Manhattan is among them! Those who purchased passports for Restaurant Week are eligible.

You can visit as many restaurants as you can through June 20 or do take-out! Each sticker you collect from either dine-in or take-out gets you another chance to win prizes.

The purpose of Restaurant Week is to highlight Manhattan’s unique and diverse culinary experiences and educate the community about the Konza United Way’s impact on programs affecting education, financial literacy, and health.

Twenty Manhattan restaurants are participating, including:

AJ’s NY Pizzeria

Bluestem Bistro

Bourbon and Baker

Coco Bolos

Cox Bros. BBQ

Guilty Biscuit

Houlihan’s

Kite’s Bar and Grill

LABCO

Liquid Art Winery & Estate

Nico’s Little Italy

Manhattan Brewing Company

Moe’s Original BBQ

Mr. K’s Café and Bar

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom

Pizza Ranch

Powercat Sports Grill

Rocking K’s

Tallgrass Taphouse

Wine Dive

