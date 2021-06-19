Advertisement

Planning is underway for new elementary school on Ft. Riley

FILE - Fort Riley Elementary School
By JC Post
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild this week gave an update to the Board of Education on the new elementary school being built on Fort Riley.

Currently, SJCF Architecture is working with district staff and Fort Riley Public Works to develop a site plan and floor plan for the new school.

The 81,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on 18 acres, accommodate 390 students, have six prekindergarten classrooms, four kindergarten and first-grade classrooms, three second-grade classrooms, and two fourth and fifth-grade classrooms.

The estimated total cost of construction is $30,484,000, with an Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) grant providing an 80% match for the cost. UD 475 will pay 20% of the cost.

