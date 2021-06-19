The Northeast Kansas Blue Sky Squadron hosted its airshow Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the clear skies and warm weather, it was a perfect day for an airshow.

“We are the Northeast Kansas Blue Sky Squadron, we have been around for 30 years and the event we have open today is the open class fly in and what that means is the aircraft can be anything from a small aircraft to these very large gas aircraft,” said Vice President, Bill Miller.

Each participant must meet all requirements before showing off their sky-high talent.

“So they must be a member of the academy model aeronautics and now because of the AFA requirements they also must be a registered pilot with the FAA as far as a model pilot goes,” Miller said.

One pilot who is a fan favorite demonstrated his skill will a unique spiral, 3D flying.

“3D flying is really just acrobatic flying you are just using the power of the engine to move into different tricks that you wouldn’t be able to do without the power of the engine a lot of the time people trying hoovering where you have the plane just sitting there and then you have enough power to pull it back so it’s just a lot of power and a lot of controls and trying to make it work,” said Pilot, Kale Speiser.

Speiser has been flying for almost twenty years.

“I started when I was six years old and I soloed every since I was 9 and ever since then it’s something my dad and I do together so it’s been pretty cool to have that as a bonding technique between us,” he said.

There were about 30 pilots and between 50 to 75 planes that were out Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.