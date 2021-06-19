New senior living community to bring over 100 jobs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new senior living community near West Ridge Mall will host a groundbreaking on Wednesday and is expected to bring over 100 new jobs to the City of Topeka.

Cedarhurst Living says a new multimillion-dollar, 75-thousand square-foot campus near West Ridge Mall will look towards the future for seniors in Northeast Kansas.

According to Cedarhurst, it will hold a groundbreaking for Cedarhurst of Topeka, a senior living community, on Wednesday, June 32, from 9-10 a.m. at 6732 SW 17th St. in Topeka. It said city leaders and company representatives will speak at the ceremony and project renderings will be available for viewing.

Cedarhurst said the new community will feature an upscale design with outside courtyards, plenty of outdoor gathering spaces and patios as well as different restaurant-style dining options.

According to Cedarhurst, the community will offer 57 assisted living apartments and 27 memory care apartments. It said the building is expected to be ready for move-in in the fall of 2022.

The company said the new community is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Topeka.

