Advertisement

New senior living community to bring over 100 jobs to Topeka

Cedarhurst Construction - May 25, 2021
Cedarhurst Construction - May 25, 2021(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new senior living community near West Ridge Mall will host a groundbreaking on Wednesday and is expected to bring over 100 new jobs to the City of Topeka.

Cedarhurst Living says a new multimillion-dollar, 75-thousand square-foot campus near West Ridge Mall will look towards the future for seniors in Northeast Kansas.

According to Cedarhurst, it will hold a groundbreaking for Cedarhurst of Topeka, a senior living community, on Wednesday, June 32, from 9-10 a.m. at 6732 SW 17th St. in Topeka. It said city leaders and company representatives will speak at the ceremony and project renderings will be available for viewing.

Cedarhurst said the new community will feature an upscale design with outside courtyards, plenty of outdoor gathering spaces and patios as well as different restaurant-style dining options.

According to Cedarhurst, the community will offer 57 assisted living apartments and 27 memory care apartments. It said the building is expected to be ready for move-in in the fall of 2022.

The company said the new community is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun

Latest News

Firefighters warn swimmers, boaters of dangers of electric shock drowning
Kansas High Court affirms Wyandotte Co. rape conviction
FILE - The IRS announced a new online tool to help families, who don’t usually file tax...
New online tool helps families register for monthly child tax credit in Kansas
FILE - Noxious weed.
KDA to propose new noxious weed quarantine as current policy expires