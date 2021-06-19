New online tool helps families register for monthly child tax credit in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online tool has launched to help families register for the monthly child tax credit offered under the American Rescue Plan.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has encouraged Kansas families who normally are not required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to speedily register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan.

According to Gov. Kelly, the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced that the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool for those that did not file an income tax return for 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Non-filers tool in 2020 to register for Economic Impact Payments available through IRS.gov.

“Businesses are open, unemployment is back to pre-pandemic lows, and Kansas’ economy gets stronger every day – but we know that many families still need support,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans who qualify to use this new online tool to quickly and easily register for Child Tax Credit payments – and to spread the word about the new tool in their communities.”

Gov. Kelly said the tool is an update of 2020′s IRS Non-filers tool and is also designed to help eligible individuals that do not normally file income tax returns register for the $1,400 third round of Economic Impact Payments and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for any amount of the first two rounds of stimulus checks that they may have missed.

To learn more about the new tool, click HERE.

