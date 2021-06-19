Advertisement

Midland Care to host 25th annual Celebration Walk in Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care will host its 25th annual Celebration Walk on Thursday.

Midland Care Connection, Inc. says it is ready for its 25th annual Celebration Walk on June 25, from 6 p.m. to dusk. It said the event is a time to honor loved ones that have been lost. The family-friendly stroll-a-thon will feature food, activities and a children’s area. Entertainers will donate their tome for the evening and participants will have the opportunity to hear a variety of music.

According to Midland Care, luminaries will be placed in the memory of anyone that participants would like to remember for a donation of $10. It said veterans will be remembered with luminaires can be identified with their branch of service indicated on the luminary card. It said the names of those honored will be read at the closing ceremony.

Midland Care said all money raised at the Celebration Walk will make an impact on lives by ensuring its promise to never turn anyone away because of an inability to pay.

Those interested in attending the walk or fundraising on behalf of Midland Care can learn more HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun

Latest News

Warmer Father's Day and Storms Tonight
The Northeast Blue Sky Squadron hosted its open airshow Saturday morning
The Northeast Kansas Blue Sky Squadron hosted its airshow Saturday morning
The Northeast Blue Sky Squadron hosted its open airshow Saturday morning
The Northeast Blue Sky Squadron hosted its open airshow Saturday morning
On-air personalities from Eagle Communications, located in Manhattan, travel to each...
Restaurant Week continues in Manhattan through Sunday