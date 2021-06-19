Midland Care to host 25th annual Celebration Walk in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care will host its 25th annual Celebration Walk on Thursday.

Midland Care Connection, Inc. says it is ready for its 25th annual Celebration Walk on June 25, from 6 p.m. to dusk. It said the event is a time to honor loved ones that have been lost. The family-friendly stroll-a-thon will feature food, activities and a children’s area. Entertainers will donate their tome for the evening and participants will have the opportunity to hear a variety of music.

According to Midland Care, luminaries will be placed in the memory of anyone that participants would like to remember for a donation of $10. It said veterans will be remembered with luminaires can be identified with their branch of service indicated on the luminary card. It said the names of those honored will be read at the closing ceremony.

Midland Care said all money raised at the Celebration Walk will make an impact on lives by ensuring its promise to never turn anyone away because of an inability to pay.

