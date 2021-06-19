Chase Co. woman faces DUI after car flipped in construction zone

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Chase Co. woman faces a DUI after she flipped her car in a construction zone while under the influence of alcohol.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, deputies, Emporia State University Police and Lyon Co. EMS were dispatched to the 500 block of west US Highway 50 with reports of an overturned vehicle in a construction zone.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Randee L. Jones, 42, of Cottonwood Falls, was headed west on US Highway 50 in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she hit a water barrier which caused her jeep to overturn and land on its roof, blocking the westbound lane of traffic.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jones was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with an expired registration and no proof of insurance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Jones declined medical treatment.

