Lockett Legacy display unveiled at Rockin’ K’s in Manhattan

By Becky Goff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Honoring the legacy of a legendary K-State football family, KSU foundation unveiled a display that showcases each member.

The Lockett Legacy display was unveiled, honoring brothers Kevin and Aaron, along with Kevin’s son Tyler, who all played for Coach Bill Snyder while at K-State.

The Lockett family was on hand to assist with the unveiling of the displays, which are hung above booths at Rockin’ K’s restaurant in Manhattan.

The Lockett family continues to support K-State and the Manhattan community which gave them so much as student-athletes.

“They’re football players probably first in most peoples’ eyes, but they’re great businessmen, they’re great for the community, and I think having us being able to showcase that in our space is incredible.” Rockin’ K’s owner Scott Sieben says.

The Lockett Legacy display is located inside Rockin’ K’s restaurant in the K-State Office park, just down +-the street from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

