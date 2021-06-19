KDA to propose new noxious weed quarantine as current policy expires

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will discuss a new noxious weed quarantine during a public hearing as its current policy is set to expire.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will host a public hearing on Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at 1320 Research Park Dr., to discuss the issuance of a permanent statewide quarantine of weed species that are considered noxious by federal regulations. It said the proposed quarantine would replace its existing Federal Noxious Weed Quarantine, which will soon expire, and would prohibit the movement of any item regulated pursuant to the quarantine into or within Kansas.

The KDA said all interested residents may attend the hearing in person or appear by counsel and will have the chance to express their thoughts orally, in writing or both. Written comments and requests for information can be sent to Jeff Vogel, KDA plant protection and weed control program manager, at Jeff.Vogel@ks.gov or 1320 Research Dr., Manhattan, KS 66052.

A copy of the proposed quarantine can be found HERE.

