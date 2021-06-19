Advertisement

Kansas High Court affirms Wyandotte Co. rape conviction

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a rape conviction out of Wyandotte Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,240: State of Kansas v. Dylan Montell Thomas, Thomas was convicted in Wyandotte Co. District Court for rape, criminal threat, sexual battery and battery. It said the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and it granted review of a single issue, whether the district court’s jury instruction, which mirrors the Kansas rape statute, violated Thomas’ rights to due process by considering rape a strict liability crime.

In an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court said it acknowledged that even if Thomas is correct that the law renders rape a strict liability crime, he failed to show that this violates his due process rights or is outside the Legislature’s broad authority to craft criminal law, thus upholding his conviction.

To see other Supreme Court opinions, click HERE.

